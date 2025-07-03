New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,411 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Watsco worth $17,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,618,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,714,586,000 after buying an additional 52,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $649,957,000 after acquiring an additional 118,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,856 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 590,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,832,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 89,376.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 477,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,867,000 after purchasing an additional 477,268 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Price Performance

Watsco stock opened at $456.82 on Thursday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.31 and a 12 month high of $571.42. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $452.57 and its 200-day moving average is $478.46.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSO. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $490.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WSO

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.