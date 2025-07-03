Amalgamated Bank Increases Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,470,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,838,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,482,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,691,000 after buying an additional 1,579,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,609,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,561,936,000 after buying an additional 1,387,072 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $60,273,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $166,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,988 shares in the company, valued at $703,232. This represents a 19.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ES opened at $64.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 129.74%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

