Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Stock Price

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Up 5.6%
Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $35.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is -250.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $5,680,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 46,536 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6,382.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,374,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 655,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after acquiring an additional 38,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.
