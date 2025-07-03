Analyzing Kaixin (NASDAQ:KXIN) & ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK)

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) and Kaixin (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and Kaixin”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get ZEEKR Intelligent Technology alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZEEKR Intelligent Technology $10.40 billion 0.63 -$880.03 million ($2.91) -8.85 Kaixin $31.53 million 0.20 -$40.97 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Kaixin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ZEEKR Intelligent Technology.

This table compares ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and Kaixin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZEEKR Intelligent Technology -6.17% N/A -12.90% Kaixin N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Kaixin shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of Kaixin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and Kaixin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZEEKR Intelligent Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kaixin 0 0 0 0 0.00

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology currently has a consensus target price of $31.91, suggesting a potential upside of 23.89%. Given ZEEKR Intelligent Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ZEEKR Intelligent Technology is more favorable than Kaixin.

Volatility & Risk

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaixin has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology beats Kaixin on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

(Get Free Report)

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services. It operates in China, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Ningbo, China. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited operates as a subsidiary of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited.

About Kaixin

(Get Free Report)

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.