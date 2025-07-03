Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

APLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.79.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.81.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.61 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.83% and a negative return on equity of 99.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $93,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 133,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,112.10. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,222,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,130,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,551,000 after buying an additional 84,331 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,077,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,699,000 after acquiring an additional 28,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,778,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,748,000 after acquiring an additional 30,867 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Articles

