Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 7,400 ($101.05) price objective on the stock.

SPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,032.50 ($109.69).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Down 0.1%

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Shares of LON SPX opened at GBX 6,168.91 ($84.24) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.85. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of GBX 5,380 ($73.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,075 ($123.92). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,936.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,583.21.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering rebrands as Spirax Group

On 22 February 2024, Spirax-Sarco Engineering changed its name to Spirax Group which reflects the Company’s evolution over many years to a larger and stronger Group of three aligned Businesses with differentiated and complementary capabilities.

Our new name respects our history and where we have come from, with who we are today.

