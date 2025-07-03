Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 7,400 ($101.05) price objective on the stock.
SPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,032.50 ($109.69).
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Down 0.1%
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile
Spirax-Sarco Engineering rebrands as Spirax Group
On 22 February 2024, Spirax-Sarco Engineering changed its name to Spirax Group which reflects the Company’s evolution over many years to a larger and stronger Group of three aligned Businesses with differentiated and complementary capabilities.
Our new name respects our history and where we have come from, with who we are today.
