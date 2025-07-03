The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Price

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,020.00 to $880.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Equinix from $1,030.00 to $965.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $975.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. New Street Research raised shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $960.55.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $795.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $867.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $877.55. The stock has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a PE ratio of 82.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. Equinix has a 1-year low of $701.41 and a 1-year high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total transaction of $2,609,599.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,615 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,409.65. This trade represents a 23.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total value of $86,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,274,664.29. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,008. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

