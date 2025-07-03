IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target Raised to $540.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IDXX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.11.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $542.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $506.35 and a 200-day moving average of $452.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.54. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $356.14 and a fifty-two week high of $546.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.35% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $645,548.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,724.34. This represents a 41.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 363.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.