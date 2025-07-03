Flutter Entertainment’s (FLTR) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a £247 ($337.29) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, March 14th.
Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Peter Jackson sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of £184 ($251.26), for a total value of £305,256 ($416,845.56). Also, insider Rob Coldrake sold 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of £184 ($251.26), for a total value of £23,736 ($32,412.95). 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Flutter Entertainment
Flutter Entertainment is the world’s largest online sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognised brands.
