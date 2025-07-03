Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Jeff Hoffmeister Sells 1,923 Shares

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jeff Hoffmeister sold 1,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.19, for a total transaction of C$302,274.32.

Jeff Hoffmeister also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 9th, Jeff Hoffmeister sold 3,985 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.69, for a total transaction of C$596,516.98.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Jeff Hoffmeister sold 1,967 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.65, for a total transaction of C$288,454.26.

Shopify Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of SHOP stock opened at C$155.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$145.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$145.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$148.00. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of C$72.36 and a twelve month high of C$183.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Shopify from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

