Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Jeff Hoffmeister Sells 1,923 Shares

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jeff Hoffmeister sold 1,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.19, for a total transaction of C$302,274.32.
Jeff Hoffmeister also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 9th, Jeff Hoffmeister sold 3,985 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.69, for a total transaction of C$596,516.98.
- On Wednesday, May 28th, Jeff Hoffmeister sold 1,967 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.65, for a total transaction of C$288,454.26.
Shopify Trading Down 0.7%
Shares of SHOP stock opened at C$155.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$145.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$145.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$148.00. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of C$72.36 and a twelve month high of C$183.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on SHOP
About Shopify
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Shopify
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Jefferies Raises Broadcom Price Target to $315: 19% Upside Ahead
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Whiplash for Investors: AeroVironment’s Confusing Stock Signals
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- The Ultimate Trump Bump: These Gov’t Backed Stocks Are Exploding
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.