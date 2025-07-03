Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Insider Buys A$177,178.09 in Stock

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM – Get Free Report) insider Karl Siegling purchased 277,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.64 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$177,178.09 ($116,564.53).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadence Capital alerts:

On Thursday, June 26th, Karl Siegling bought 178,855 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$113,751.78 ($74,836.70).

On Friday, June 27th, Karl Siegling bought 84,046 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.64 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$53,621.35 ($35,277.20).

On Tuesday, June 24th, Karl Siegling purchased 570,126 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.64 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$364,880.64 ($240,053.05).

On Monday, June 23rd, Karl Siegling acquired 52,600 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,295.80 ($21,905.13).

On Friday, June 20th, Karl Siegling bought 100,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$63,200.00 ($41,578.95).

Cadence Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.74.

About Cadence Capital

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.