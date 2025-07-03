Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Joseph Cumello Sells 2,044 Shares

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) SVP Joseph Cumello sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $166,872.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,244.72. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CIEN opened at $79.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 110.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.31. Ciena Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.89 and a 52-week high of $101.44.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Ciena had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

CIEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ciena from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ciena from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $100.00 price objective on Ciena in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,316,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,299,004,000 after buying an additional 139,941 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,236,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,143,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,626,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $392,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,883 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ciena by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,227,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $273,684,000 after acquiring an additional 49,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

