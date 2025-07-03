BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Sells $381,356.79 in Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 35,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $381,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,767,716 shares in the company, valued at $51,634,364.28. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 43,937 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $474,519.60.

On Friday, June 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 31,062 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $335,469.60.

On Friday, April 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 50,569 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $517,320.87.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

BFZ opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 53,781 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 472.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 225,323 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 766.2% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 113,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 100,439 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,681,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

