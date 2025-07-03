BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Sells $335,469.60 in Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 31,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $335,469.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,736,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,155,863.20. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 43,937 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $474,519.60.

On Thursday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 35,213 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $381,356.79.

On Friday, April 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 50,569 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $517,320.87.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

BFZ opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $12.23.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000.

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

