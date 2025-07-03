LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) EVP Purchases $208,260.00 in Stock

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) EVP David M. Boitano bought 6,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.71 per share, with a total value of $208,260.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 15,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,378.46. This trade represents a 62.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LTC Properties Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of LTC stock opened at $35.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 10.55 and a quick ratio of 10.55. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $39.89.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $49.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. LTC Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LTC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Institutional Trading of LTC Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 476,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,841 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in LTC Properties by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

