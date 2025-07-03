Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Director Sells $396,711.84 in Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) Director Jason Scott Scher sold 16,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $396,711.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24.24. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jason Scott Scher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 26th, Jason Scott Scher sold 8,200 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $198,604.00.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

Shares of LWAY opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.44 million, a PE ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 0.75. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $46.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Lifeway Foods in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LWAY. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Lifeway Foods by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Lifeway Foods by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lifeway Foods by 712.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 75,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slotnik Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

