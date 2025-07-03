Blue Chip Stocks To Research – June 30th

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the seven Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of large, well?established companies with a track record of reliable earnings, strong balance sheets, and often regular dividend payments. Because they tend to be market leaders in their industries, blue chips are viewed as relatively stable, lower?risk equity investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of NYSE:KRMN traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.34. 240,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,032. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.43. Karman has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.34.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.34. 257,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,270. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.65 million, a PE ratio of -48.81 and a beta of 0.62. RF Industries has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $6.39.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NASDAQ NTWK traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,994. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 million, a P/E ratio of 151.58 and a beta of 1.00. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

NASDAQ:FBGRX traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $235.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.09 and its 200 day moving average is $217.44.

