Entertainment Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 30th

BigBear.ai, Alibaba Group, and Arista Networks are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

NYSE BBAI traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,847,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,864,431. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.78. 5,156,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,950,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $71.97 and a one year high of $148.43.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Arista Networks stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.72. 5,266,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,059,336. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.50.

