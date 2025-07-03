New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,865 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in F5 were worth $14,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $5,856,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 72.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in F5 by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 296,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $74,562,000 after purchasing an additional 134,537 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in F5 by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in F5 by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $362,383.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,159.80. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total transaction of $514,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,360.96. This trade represents a 29.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,219 shares of company stock worth $2,025,978 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $296.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on F5 from $262.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.56.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of FFIV opened at $296.12 on Thursday. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.55 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $590.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.91 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 21.14%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

