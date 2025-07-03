Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,951 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $13,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Webster Financial by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $111,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $742,696. This represents a 13.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $410,124.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,135.60. The trade was a 28.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $934,210. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBS. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Webster Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS stock opened at $57.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Webster Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.46 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $700.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

