Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,541 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FJAN. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,390,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 7.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 5.7% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 10.6%

Shares of BATS FJAN opened at $47.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.57. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $39.99 and a 12 month high of $47.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average of $45.40.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

