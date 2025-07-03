Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,761 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $604,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,820,000 after buying an additional 122,126 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 151,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $8,748,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,218,423.12. This trade represents a 58.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $88,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,178.94. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,132 shares of company stock worth $9,966,017 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Trading Up 3.1%

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $52.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.90. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $66.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.74.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Etsy had a net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $651.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Arete downgraded shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Etsy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

