Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $907,000 in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its position in Cigna Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $320.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.69. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $262.03 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83. The firm has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.39.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

