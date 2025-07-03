New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 14,656 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,656 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $13,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 207.8% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,254,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,448,000 after buying an additional 1,522,043 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,858,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,913 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,015,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $69,115,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,965,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,260,052,000 after purchasing an additional 851,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Argus downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 2.2%

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $62.53 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $100.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.81%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 169.14%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.