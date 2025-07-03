Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,961 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 134.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 14,170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,947,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 93,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Novus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000.

BOND stock opened at $91.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.09. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $88.95 and a twelve month high of $95.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

