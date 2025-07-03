New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,984 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,452 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Citizens Financial Group worth $15,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $47.05 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 12.76%. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.00 price objective on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.68.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

