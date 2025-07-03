New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Molina Healthcare worth $14,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 74,593.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 667,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,708,000 after purchasing an additional 666,122 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $134,675,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,214,000 after buying an additional 427,276 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1,641.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 409,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,274,000 after buying an additional 386,273 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,229,000 after acquiring an additional 294,180 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH opened at $238.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $305.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.22. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52-week low of $236.37 and a 52-week high of $365.23.

Insider Activity

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 28.38%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total value of $214,414.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,702. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $28,005,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 257,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,484,262.90. This trade represents a 25.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $376.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $351.00 to $347.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Baird R W lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 target price (up previously from $331.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOH

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.