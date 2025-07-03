Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $391.00 at Oppenheimer

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $390.00 to $391.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on V. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.84.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $353.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $354.87 and a 200 day moving average of $340.67. Visa has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,875. This represents a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $3,127,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,807.49. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,478 shares of company stock worth $33,717,733. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $57,727,000 after purchasing an additional 30,185 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Visa by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 74,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,663,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile



Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

