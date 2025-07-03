Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Unified Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of RSP opened at $184.29 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The stock has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.22.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
