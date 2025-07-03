The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $16.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Rocket Companies Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.62. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of -486.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.28.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 132,453 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

