Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Bombardier Price Performance

About Bombardier

Shares of BDRBF opened at $106.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.61 and its 200 day moving average is $64.70. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $106.69.

Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.

