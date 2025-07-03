Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $775.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $775.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $710.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $435.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $660.28.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $706.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $674.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $588.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.66 billion, a PE ratio of 117.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.68. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $288.07 and a 52 week high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,725,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,151.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,653 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,247,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 561.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,841,000 after buying an additional 1,259,183 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $396,028,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

