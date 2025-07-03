Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given New C$57.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RCI.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$49.50 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.12.

Rogers Communications stock opened at C$43.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.86. The stock has a market cap of C$18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.62. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$32.42 and a 12-month high of C$56.55.

Rogers is the largest wireless service provider in Canada, with its more than 10 million subscribers equating to one third of the total Canadian market. Rogers’ wireless business accounted for 60% of the company’s total sales in 2021 and has increasingly provided a bigger portion of total company sales over the last several years.

