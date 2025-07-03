KeyCorp Issues Positive Forecast for Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Stock Price

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,545.80.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Transdigm Group

Transdigm Group Stock Down 0.1%

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,511.81 on Wednesday. Transdigm Group has a 12 month low of $1,176.31 and a 12 month high of $1,528.45. The stock has a market cap of $84.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,436.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,361.38.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transdigm Group will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,329.61, for a total value of $26,592,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,958.38. This trade represents a 71.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 49,241 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,475.85, for a total value of $72,672,329.85. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,801,615.80. This trade represents a 69.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,149 shares of company stock worth $202,651,767. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Transdigm Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,359,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,797,619,000 after purchasing an additional 89,121 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,791,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,805,434,000 after buying an additional 155,541 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,793,908,000 after buying an additional 206,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,925,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,440,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,911,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,421,979,000 after acquiring an additional 87,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.