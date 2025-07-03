Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Outperform Rating

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$150.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$105.00.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BBD.B. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$101.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Desjardins cut their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$142.00 to C$140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$133.00 to C$128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$106.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$117.83.
Read Our Latest Report on Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Up 21.4%
Insider Activity at Bombardier, Inc. Class B
In related news, Senior Officer Paul Sislian sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.28, for a total transaction of C$979,066.80. Also, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 4,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total transaction of C$430,000.00. Insiders sold 124,838 shares of company stock worth $12,420,520 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier, Inc. Class B
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Jefferies Raises Broadcom Price Target to $315: 19% Upside Ahead
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Whiplash for Investors: AeroVironment’s Confusing Stock Signals
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- The Ultimate Trump Bump: These Gov’t Backed Stocks Are Exploding
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.