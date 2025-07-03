Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Outperform Rating

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$150.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$105.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BBD.B. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$101.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Desjardins cut their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$142.00 to C$140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$133.00 to C$128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$106.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$117.83.

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$143.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$98.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$91.10. The stock has a market cap of C$12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$71.79 and a 12-month high of C$145.56.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Sislian sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.28, for a total transaction of C$979,066.80. Also, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 4,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total transaction of C$430,000.00. Insiders sold 124,838 shares of company stock worth $12,420,520 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

