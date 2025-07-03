Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $14,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $430,674,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $239,432,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10,336.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 459,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,681,000 after purchasing an additional 454,711 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38,770.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 443,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,565,000 after purchasing an additional 442,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. Barclays upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $327.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $542.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $477.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $364.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.22.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $474.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.25. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.01 and a 52 week high of $491.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

