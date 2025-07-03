New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,043 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Principal Financial Group worth $15,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 526,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 120,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $80.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.54.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.85.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

