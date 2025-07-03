CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 7.77 ($0.11). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 7.97 ($0.11), with a volume of 175,909 shares traded.

CyanConnode Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of £27.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.50.

CyanConnode Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyanConnode is a world leader in the design and development of Narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications. With a wealth of expertise and experience in smart technology, the Group provides customers with long-range, low-power, end-to-end networking solutions and high-performance applications that help them enhance service delivery, improve business efficiency and save energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyanConnode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyanConnode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.