Brian L. Ketcham Sells 3,999 Shares of Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) Stock

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) CFO Brian L. Ketcham sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total transaction of $596,210.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,394.89. This represents a 29.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lindsay Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of LNN opened at $146.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. Lindsay Corporation has a 52 week low of $109.27 and a 52 week high of $150.96.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $169.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.87 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lindsay Corporation will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lindsay by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lindsay by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Lindsay by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lindsay from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

See Also

