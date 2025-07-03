New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 20,827 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,827 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $15,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,690,000 after acquiring an additional 46,903 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Insider Activity

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.42 per share, with a total value of $65,807.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,266.06. The trade was a 55.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen N. Landsman bought 12,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $927,360.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,360. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,512. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE:IFF opened at $76.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.37. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of -23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $106.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -48.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on IFF. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.