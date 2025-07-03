Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 339.58 ($4.64) and traded as low as GBX 308 ($4.21). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 320 ($4.37), with a volume of 149,774 shares traded.

Oxford Biomedica Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 311.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 339.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.48. The firm has a market cap of £338.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported GBX (41.75) (($0.57)) earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford Biomedica had a negative net margin of 145.98% and a negative return on equity of 202.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Biomedica plc will post -31.0799998 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Oxford Biomedica

In other news, insider Heather Preston bought 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £36,900.36 ($50,389.68). Insiders own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Biomedica (LSE: OXB) is a quality and innovation-led cell and gene therapy CDMO with a mission to enable its clients to deliver life changing therapies to patients around the world.

One of the original pioneers in cell and gene therapy, the Company has more than 25 years of experience in viral vectors; the driving force behind the majority of gene therapies.

