Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.09 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03). Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03), with a volume of 6,203 shares.

Braveheart Investment Group Stock Up 1.7%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.09. The firm has a market cap of £1.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.34.

Braveheart Investment Group Company Profile

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in loan, mezzanine, seed/startup, early venture, late stage, emerging growth, turnaround, distress situations, buyout in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in materials, industrials, commercial and professional services, consumer discretionary, consumer services, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, media, engineering services, sporting goods and services, biotechnology, internet software, digital, and entertainment.

