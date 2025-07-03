Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.57 and traded as low as $16.31. Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 36,224 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $221.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.21 million.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

(Get Free Report)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.