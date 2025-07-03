Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Encanto Potash Corp (CVE:EPO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. Encanto Potash shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 100,500 shares traded.
Encanto Potash Stock Down 9.1%
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 million and a PE ratio of -1.25.
About Encanto Potash
Encanto Potash Corp. engages in the exploration and development of potash properties in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada. Its primary property includes a 100% interest in the Muskowekwan First Nation project covering an area of approximately 61,400 acres located to the north of Regina, Saskatchewan.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Encanto Potash
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Jefferies Raises Broadcom Price Target to $315: 19% Upside Ahead
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Whiplash for Investors: AeroVironment’s Confusing Stock Signals
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- The Ultimate Trump Bump: These Gov’t Backed Stocks Are Exploding
Receive News & Ratings for Encanto Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encanto Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.