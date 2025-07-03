Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.97 and traded as high as $87.07. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $86.93, with a volume of 21,231,095 shares changing hands.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 1.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.43.

Get Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 6,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Campion Asset Management boosted its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.