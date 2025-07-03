Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.26 and traded as high as $29.66. Hawthorn Bancshares shares last traded at $29.66, with a volume of 18,721 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Hawthorn Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $205.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

Hawthorn Bancshares declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

