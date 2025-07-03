Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Pedevco Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and traded as high as $0.67. Pedevco shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 53,313 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of $58.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63.
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.
