Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 883 Shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000.

Get Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SEIX stock opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $24.12.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.