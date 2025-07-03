Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,332 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUSB. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 21,574 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 95,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares during the period.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance
BATS:VUSB opened at $49.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.70. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.35 and a twelve month high of $49.98.
About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
