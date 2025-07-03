Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 304.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 577.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of W stock opened at $56.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.10. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $58.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Wayfair’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on W. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 180,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $9,515,792.37. Following the transaction, the insider owned 236,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,420,022.53. This represents a 43.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 179,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $9,448,994.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 236,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,453,573. This trade represents a 43.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 652,067 shares of company stock valued at $31,829,662 over the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

